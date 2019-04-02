Share:

ISLAMABAD-Sweden and Pakistan have been enjoying cordial bilateral relations, which need further strengthening in the areas of higher education, said Ingrid Johansson, Ambassador of Sweden while visiting COMSATS University, Islamabad.

The visit was part of efforts to promote exchange of faculty and students between Swedish universities and leading universities of Pakistan, by the Swedish Embassy and Swedish Foundation for International Cooperation in Research and Higher Education (STINT) in collaboration with the CUI. While sharing data, Dr Hans Pohl, Programme Director STINT, informed colleagues at the CUI that based on Scopus Database, Pakistan’s publication volume was approximately one third of Sweden’s but was growing more at a fast pace. Co-publications originating in Pakistan and Sweden receive high impact of 7.47 on average. He said that Pakistan along with Iran and Saudi Arabia were rapidly growing in their research and innovation landscapes and that all three countries had maintained their positions through 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Dr Pohl offered the CUI to benefit from the STINT’s programme portfolio, which included start up initiation grants, grants for dual degree programmes, teaching sabbaticals, funding streams for mobility for enhancing research cooperation, as well as support for university’s internationalisation efforts and scholarships.

Dr Raheel Qamar, rector CUI, informed the ambassador that the CUI had benefitted immensely from the scholarships and faculty development opportunities offered by Swedish universities. He informed the ambassador that the CUI was ranked number 1 in Pakistan as per the TIMES Higher Education world universities rankings 2019 and Shanghai Academic World Ranking of Universities 2019. He said that the CUI was improving educational services by deploying technology even in remote campuses through hybrid teaching. Dr Raheel Qamar said that the university was planning to open new campuses in the South of Pakistan in line with its national mandate and with cooperation of the Higher Education Commission.

The ambassador of Sweden said that she was pleased to see a thriving start-up culture at the CUI that was similar to Sweden where the economy is increasingly relying on small and medium enterprise as well as the ingenuity of young graduates with their innovative ideas. She also said that Pakistanis who have gained 5-10 years of job experience in the Swedish industry needed to be allocated appropriate opportunities in the Pakistani job market. She also indicated the need for sharing Sweden’s experience on the triple helix approach and increasing cooperation between the government, industry and the academia.

The Swedish guests were also shown various departments of the Islamabad Campus as well as the CUI Central Library.

Photo: Swedish delegation led by Ingrid Johansson, Ambassador of Sweden, visited COMSATS University Islamabad for a meeting with Dr Raheel Qamar, Rector CUI and senior management for enhancing academic cooperation.