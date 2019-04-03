Share:

KARACHI (PR) The TAQ Organization (TAQ), one of Pakistan’s leading logistics companies, recently inaugurated their ultra-modern, state-of-the-art TAQ CFS Warehouse at North West Industrial Zone, Port Qasim, Karachi.

The inauguration was attended by a large number of transportation and supply chain logistics industry professionals of Pakistan. Also among those present were senior managers of TAQ and heads of its allied companies based in the city, including its Resident Director Karachi Mustazar S. Khilji.

The total area of the premises comprises 2 acres, or over 80,000 sq. ft. Among the whole spectrum of essential facilities offered at the warehouse are a dedicated power transformer, a modern firefighting system of international standard, equipped with fire alarms and generator back-up etc.

and a filtered water connection from nearby Port Qasim Authority with storage capacity of more than 50,000 gallons in underground as well as overhead tanks.

Mian Tariq Mahmud, Chairman ‘The TAQ Organization’ (TAQ), congratulated the whole team of TAQ CFS (Pvt) Limited, the company responsible for the successful construction of the warehouse and praised the commissioning of the warehouse as another positive contribution from TAQ for facilitating trade and economic development of the country.

As envisaged at the time of its ground-breaking ceremony held on February 10, 2017 the TAQ CFS warehouse on completion presents an impressive landmark at the North West