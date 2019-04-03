Share:

LAHORE (PR) TECNO Mobile is ready to launch another exquisite phone in the Camon series. The elegant Camon series is famous for its photography features that make it par at excellence with any contemporary smart phone series. The newest addition to the Camon series is Camon i4, an emblem of “Capture More Beauty” that bears the resources and powers of all the previous versions added with pinches of more glittering solutions.

Camon i4 is knocking at the door of its launch and TECNO Mobile has already launched a sagacious and aggressive pre-launch social media campaign to give customers an insight into this next flag bearer of the Camon Series.

Along with engaging the social media resources, TECNO Mobile has yet again come up with a very unique idea. It has taken Sophiya Anjum AKA RJ Sophie, a famous radio presenter and a celebrity, onboard for a video documenting the nearly forgotten monuments and beauty.