BADIN - Traders observed a complete shutdown in most towns and cities of Badin district on Tuesday on the call of Save Badin Action Committee against the persistent water shortage in the district over the past nine months.

The bazaars in towns and cities including Badin, Golarchi, Tando Bago, Pangrio, Talhar, Khoski, Tarai, Rajo Khanani, Shadi Large, Dei, Kadhan, Kario Ghanwar, Malkani Sharif, Seerani, Khorwah and other small towns presented the deserted look as the shops, businesses centres and other outlets remained closed for more than eight hours.

Traders showed solidarity with the protesting farmers against the ongoing water crisis. The farmers, traders and men from different walks of life also staged the protest demonstrations in many towns to register their protest against the irrigation officials whom they blamed for water shortage.