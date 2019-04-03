Share:

On Monday, the Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal of Justice called on the Constituent Assembly to strip opposition leader Juan Guaido of parliamentary immunity.

Venezuelan Constituent Assembly has approved continuation of proceedings against the country's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó.

"The National Constituent Assembly of Venezuela allows the continuation of a judicial investigation against Juan Guaido," the adopted document said.

The vote was live broadcast by local television channels.

During the meeting, the deputies called for the creation of people's courts for trials against those who follow the instructions of the United States and confiscation of their property. They also called Guaido's actions a crime against humanity.

Venezuela has been facing an acute political crisis recently. On January 5 Guaido was elected the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, which all other government branches have been refusing to recognize since 2016.

Two days after the Venezuelan Supreme Court annulled his election, Guaidó declared himself the country's "interim president." Venezuelan President Maduro, who won the May election and was sworn in for his second presidential term on January 10, said that Guaidó's move was an attempt to stage a coup orchestrated by Washington.

Right after Guaidó proclaiming himself an "interim president", he was supported by the United States and some 50 of its allies. China, Russia and Bolivia among other states, expressed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela and called for dialogue.