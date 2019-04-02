Share:

LAHORE-Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan Tuesday visited the native village of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Barthi to condole the death of his father Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar.

Jam and his delegation offered prayed for the departed soul. Paying tributes to the services of late Sardar Fatah Muhammad in the socio-political fields, Jam said that the deceased was a prominent socio-political figure and his services for the welfare of the people would be remembered.

“The services of Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan in education, political and social sectors are the beacon of light for all of us and the tribal area has lost a kind-hearted person,” the Balochistan CM added.

The delegation which was led by the Chief Minister Balochistan included Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Babar Musakhel, Senator Manzoor Kakar, provincial ministers Zamrik Khan Achakzai, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Naseeb Ullah, Mir Sikandar Ali Imrani, Advisor Mubeen Khilji and other prominent personalities. Javed Akhtar Lund MPA, Khawaja Dawad MPA, former assembly member Sardar Saif-ud-Din Khosa, Additional Chief Secretary Punjab and other notables were also present.

Moreover, provincial ministers, assembly members, social and political personalities, businessmen, lawyers and notables visited the residence of CM Buzdar at Barthi to condole with him. .

Rasm-e-Qul

Rasm-e-Qul of late Sardar Fatah Muhammad Khan Buzdar, former MPA and father of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will be held today (Wednesday) at 9:30am at his native village Barthi whereas Quran Khawani has been arranged for the departed soul on April 4th at Taunsa. Another Quran Khawani will be held on April 5th at 2:30pm at Civil Officers Mess Function Area GOR-I, Lahore.