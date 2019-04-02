Share:

LAHORE- Like other parts of the globe, World Autism Awareness Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Tuesday for raising awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Seminars, walks and educational activities for children with autism were arranged to mark the global event. The purpose of the day is to celebrate the diversity of global community and strengthen commitment to the full inclusion and participation of people with autism. Supporting them to achieve their full potential is a vital part of efforts to uphold the core promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: to leave no one behind.” ASD is a condition related to brain development that impacts how a person perceives and socialises with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication.

The disorder also includes limited and repetitive patterns of behavior. The term ‘spectrum’ in ASD refers to the wide range of symptoms and severity. ASD begins in early childhood and eventually causes problems functioning in society - socially, in school and at work.

Often children show symptoms of autism within the first year. A small number of children appear to develop normally in the first year then go through a period of regression between 18 and 24 months of age when they develop autism symptoms. Some children show signs of ASD in early infancy, such as reduced eye contact, lack of response to their name or indifference to caregivers. Other children may develop normally for the first few months or years of life, but then suddenly become withdrawn or aggressive or lose language skills they’ve already acquired.

Civil society organisation arranged a walk that started from Children’s Library and culminated outside Governor House. The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with awareness messages about autism and possible measures to extract maximum from the talent of children facing this brain disorder.