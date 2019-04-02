Share:

Nigwar Student Council (NSC), a committee by the students of Balnigwar has been doing a lot good for quite a while now. The membership fee is Rs 100 per month. Before this committee, the students of Balnigwar did not know about important aspects like career counseling. The students are now aware of important professional and academic standards.

Due to NSC, whiteboards have substituted blackboards along with other infrastructural improvements. This committee is for those students who are keen to learn but owing to poverty, they cannot go to other cities for higher education. Therefore, we hope NSC can bring bundles of joy in our society and it is my plea for the readers to join this committee for a good cause.

ZAHEER DOSHAMBAY,

Balnigwar, March 12.