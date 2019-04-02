Share:

APIA, Samoa- The 2019 Year of Tourism for China and Pacific Island Countries was launched here at a grand ceremony in the capital of Samoa, with colored fireworks and wonderful cultural programs.

Luo Shugang, China’s minister of culture and tourism, read a congratulatory message extended by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the event at the ceremony.

In a speech delivered at the opening ceremony, Fiame Naomi Mataafa, Samoa’s acting prime minister, hailed the launch of the tourism year, noting that it is the direct outcome of the South Pacific Tourism Organization (SPTO)’s attendance of a high-level dialogue of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, capital of China in 2017.

China-Pacific Tourism Year 2019 is a milestone achievement and offers a great opportunity for Pacific Island countries to showcase China what the Pacific Island countries have to offer with their stunning natural landscapes, sandy beaches, unique culture and friendly people, she said.