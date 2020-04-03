Share:

RAWALPINDI - Three more prisoners with visible symptoms of coronavirus have been put into isolation by the administration of Adiala Jail bringing the tally of suspected patients to 10. All the 10 prisoners are being kept in 16-bed isolation ward established by the district government near jail’s hospital, according to details. The jail authorities have failed in conducting coronavirus tests of the isolated prisoners so far. Around 30 to 40 new inmates are arriving in the jail on daily basis from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but the administration is putting them in cells just after checking their temperature. The jail administration is evacuating some blocks in the jail as precautionary measurefor keeping coronavirus suspected patients. Unfortunately, the jail administration has been keeping 150 inmates in a block that could cause spread of coronavirus. Superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chaudhary, however, when contacted by The Nation for his comments, said no new suspect was isolated in the isolation ward. He said the condition of other seven patients is stable. Meanwhile, the district health authorities along with police have detected a total of seven coronavirus positive patients from the areas of Waris Khan and Ganjmandi. The patients have been moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) Corona Ward and other quarantines by the Rescue 1122 for medical treatment. District health team also put a preacher namely Zafar Rashid in quarantine at his house located at Mohala Adra in Tench after obtaining his sample for COVID-19 test. He just returned from a preaching mission, according to details.