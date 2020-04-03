Share:

LAHORE - As many as 69 new COVID-19 patients have been reported from across the province on Thursday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 914. So far 11 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the province of which five people died in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi and one each in Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan. Six patients went home after complete recovery.

As per corona monitoring room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 309 corona patients were pilgrims. These patients were under treatment at quarantine facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan (213), Multan (91) and Faisalabad (05). As many as 199 patients were under treatment in Lahore, 142 in Raiwind, 90 in Gujrat, 53 in Rawalpindi, 28 in Jhelum, 14 each in Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin, 13 in Nankana Sahib, 10 in Sargodha, nine in Faisalabad, five each in DG Khan and Hafizabad, three each in Mianwali, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan, two each in Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Narowal and one each in Attock, Bahawalpur, Kasur, Layyah and Khushab.

As per the spokesperson, all patients were getting treatment at isolation wards. He said that serious patients were immediately shifted to High Dependency Units. He urged people to stay home, to frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association urged the government to allow patients to remain under self quarantine at homes. PMA office bearers accused the government of picking people having mild fever or flu with the help of police. They demanded that people miht be allowed to stay home. Only those needing ventilators should be shifted to hospitals, they demanded.