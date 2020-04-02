Share:

The xenophobic and anti-Muslim narrative that has been blatantly given space in Indian society during the Modi tenure has not died down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. As international cricket players Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, took to Twitter to support the collection of aid for the relief efforts against the virus, Indians on the same platform questioned their loyalty to the state alongside shaming them for supporting a Pakistani Muslim’s initiative.

For the supposed crime of supporting Shahid Afridi, who had initially posted about aid, they are being vilified by their own countrymen. The careful and well-chalked out transformation of the Indian masses to support ultra-nationalistic views has taken away humanity even in times of crisis.

A transnational problem affects the entire globe, and it is more than important to play our part by socially distancing ourselves physically, but the pandemic also requires efforts to help each other regardless of the differences that we have created ourselves. This virus does not discriminate between nations, peoples, and beliefs. A time where each little effort counts and where we can make amends in the global community, those practicing hatred and xenophobia need to look within and question the kind of narrative they are building and how it is going to impact generations to come.

The Indian government along with the Indian people needs to be very mindful of how they are contributing to the global political regime, especially during a global pandemic breakout. The current incident serves as a reminder for the global community to be mindful of India’s rigorous canvassing against Muslims in the global community, particularly when Islamophobia already endangers several Muslim lives across the world.