ISLAMABAD - Around 300,000 youngsters have signed up to the Corona Relief Tiger Force to assist the government in tackling the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Thursday. Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar called on the premier at the PM House where he briefed him about progress with regard to registration of the youth force. He informed that around 3,00,000 youth have voluntarily become part of the Corona Relief Tiger Force over just 48 hours as the process of registration is ongoing at a fast pace and with great enthusiasm. He added youth from far-flung areas are evincing great interest in the registration, which would continue till April 10. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed great satisfaction at enthusiasm exhibited by youth to join the force saying their eagerness during these troubled times is encouraging and commendable.