ISLAMABAD - On the directions of Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Member Administration, CDA on Thursday visited Capital Hospital and inspected the arrangements made by the Hospital Management to cope with coronavirus. On this occasion, Executive Director Capital Hospital, doctors and para-medical staff was also present.

On this occasion, Member Administration was apprised that in order to cope with the situation arising due to coronavirus, hospital has made immediate arrangements in line with the instructions of authority. He was informed that general clinic and coronavirus screening clinic have been established in the hospital. With the consultation of Islamabad administration, 28 doctors have been deputed who are performing duty round the clock while an Isolation ward comprising five rooms has also been established in the hospital. It was informed that after screening, coronavirus patient is referred to PIMS if required for further cure. It was further informed that ventilators in the hospital have been made functional.

The hospital management also apprised that screening data is being provided to Islamabad administration on daily basis while two doctors remain present round the clock in the hospital. It was further told that a Rapid Response Team has also been constituted to deal with coronavirus cases in the sectoral area of the city. Doctors and nurses of Rapid Response Team have been provided training to cope with critical emergencies.