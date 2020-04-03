Share:

ISLAMABAD - The house sparrow is showing signs of resurgence after decades of population decline, according to the RSPB.

Chirping sparrows were once seen commonplace in almost all British gardens but since the 1970s has struggled to adapt to the rapidly changing modern world.

Sightings of the sparrow are down by more than half overall but since 2010 the species has experienced resurgence, with numbers increasing by ten percent.

It is thought the lack of winter stubble and less grain being wasted for birds to scavenge may be partly to blame for the long term sparrow decline.