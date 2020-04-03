Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday visited quarantine centres in different cities set up for the coronavirus infected patients.

The CM visited the quarantine center established in the area of Sohdra Wazirabad Gujranwala Division and reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the coronavirus affectees.

Chief Minister was briefed about the arrangements made in the quarantine centre established in Sohdra. Later, the Chief Minister visited quarantine centre set up in Cadet College Jhelum and reviewed the available facilities and other arrangements over there. He said that government would provide all kind of medical treatment to the affected patients. Usman Buzdar said that he was personally monitoring the measures taken to deal with corona pandemic and the process of the arrangements taken for providing treatment facilities to the corona affectees. He said that this was the time to keep the nation united but unfortunately opposition parties were creating division by playing politics.

He said that politicizing an importation national issue by the opposition was not in the favor of the country and its people. He condemned the irresposible attitude of opposition parties on the most important national issue. He said that there was a dire need of unity, consciences and brotherhood but opposition leaders were chanting hollow slogans and unfortunately they were practically doing nothing. He said opposition was busy in issuing statements for political point scoring.

Buzdar said Government was determined to overcome the corona outbreak under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. The CM also visited Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur Gujranwala and inspected Model Project of Water Sector. The Chief Minister also inspected Model Study Project of River Ravi regarding Southern Loop Project of Lahore Ring Road. The CM reviewed the practical demonstration of model project set up at Langerwal bridge. He said a model project had been prepared in Nandi Pur for the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop Project.

Chief Minister directed to complete the water sector model projects immediately. The Chief Minister was briefed about the performance and efficiency of Hydraulic Research Station Nandi Pur.