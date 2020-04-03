Share:

ISLAMABAD - Eddie Large, one half of the famous comedy double act Little and Large, has died at the age of 78 after contracting coronavirus in hospital while being treated for heart failure, his family revealed.

The Glasgow-born comedian, whose real name was Edward Hugh McGinnis, was known for his partnership with Syd Little which spanned five decades after winning Opportunity Knocks in 1971. He had been ill for a while but when it happens, it hits you. We were together 60 years. It wasn’t like having a partner. We were friends. Eddie, a lifelong Manchester City fan who lived with his wife Patsy in Portishead, near Bristol, died alone in hospital because of a ban on visitors during the current crisis with his son Ryan saying ‘his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight’ coronavirus. He had a heart transplant in 2003.