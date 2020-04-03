Share:

HYDERABAD - A resident of Nasirabad Mohallah, Manzoor Ahmed Memon, 70 came from raiwand was first patient who died of Covid-19 in T.M.Khan.

District Focal person for Health Education, Dr. Amresh Gul confirmed that the 70-year-old patient died at LUMH Jamshoro on Thursday.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has also confirmed another death from novel coronavirus in Sindh, raising the provincial death tally to 10.

The 70-year-old patient was a resident of Tando Muhammad Khan and was brought to a hospital in Hyderabad on March 28. He had a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

According to our correspondent, eight Covid-19 patients, who were quarantined at an isolation centre set up at comprehensive school T.M.Khan tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Mohammad Yousuf Jehjo, said the infected persons, who were among 10 people in the isolation centre, had recently returned from Raiwand.

According to Yousuf, authorities had taken the samples of only 10 people yet, whereas the sample of other people would be send periodically who were staying at the Quarantine Centre.

A total of 116 persons belonging to the Tableeghi Jamaat are currently in the Qarantined at comprehensive school Tando Mohammad Khan.

District Health Officer, Mr. Jehjo also confirmed that five cases of the coronavirus cases were locally transmission.

With 34 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sindh on Thursday, the total number of cases stands at 743, confirmed provincial health department.

According to the latest statistics released by the Sindh’s Health ministry, as many as 34 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province, during the last 24 hours, out of which 17 were reported in Karachi, nine in Hyderabad, six cases were reported in Shaheed Benzirabad and two cases in Jamshoro.

It must be noted that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 2,291 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that seven more patients of coronavirus had passed away taking the nation-wide toll to 31.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 845 followed by Sindh with 743 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 276 cases, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The country has recorded 76 new cases during the last 24 hours.