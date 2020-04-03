Share:

Government on Thursday imposed ban on Friday congregational prayers at mosques across the country to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, only four to five persons would be allowed to offer Juma Prayer at mosque.

On the other hand, Sindh government has announced a full-fledged lockdown from 12:00 midday to 3:00 pm to restrict the Friday congregations and asked the people to offer prayer at home.

Meanwhile, Council of Islamic Ideology (CCI) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Thursday said that coronavirus doesn’t belong to any sect and called for using the word ‘martyr’ for the ones who die from the virus.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Thursday, he appealed the public to offer Friday prayer at home amid preventive measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The CCI chairman also appealed the authorities to declare mosques as community centres, adding that the mosques should play a role of community centres.

Dr Qibla said distribution of ration from mosques will prove effective during the ongoing situation.

He requested that relatives of the coronavirus victims should be allowed to attend the funeral prayer, adding that we need to adopt preventive measures, however, there is no need to create an atmosphere of fear from the virus.