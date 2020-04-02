Share:

FFC Mirpur Mathelo kicks off ration distribution drive

LAHORE -Answering the call of government and being a responsible corporate citizen, Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Mirpur Mathelo has stood up to facilitate District Management Ghotki in building a 60 bed quarantine centre. At the same time, owing to the government’s decision of lock down, the company has also taken responsibility of ration distribution to help lock down affectees in the area.

In this respect, FFC Mirpur Mathelo (MM) has initiated stage wise ration distribution campaign worth 9 million starting from 2nd April, 2020. Formulation of list of needy families for the same purpose is underway. A single ration bag weighing 35 – 40 kg would be sufficient to meet food demands of a family for 30 – 40 days.

In the first stage, ration would be distributed amongst 200 families living in the vicinity of FFC factory. This would also include workers employed through contractors who had been working at FFC township or factory. It is imperative to mention that contractor workers abiding by the rules of government have been limited/restricted to their homes due to Pandemic Corona Virus are being paid salaries while staying home in order to avoid any hardships in these difficult times.

In addition to that, FFC MM workers who are restricted at factory premises and are unable to visit their homes are being granted a supplementary allowance in addition to their salaries as a compensation.

Ration distribution will be done in factory courtyard where people as per the list would be congregated in small groups at regular intervals so that necessary distancing between them can be maintained.

2nd stage of ration distribution starting off from 4th April would include distribution of ration bags to the needy families inhabited at other areas away from the factory.

ISLAMABAD:

Bahria Town vehicles are busy in spraying the areas of capital to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

MCB donates Rs5m for distribution of food ration to needy families

LAHORE-MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest banks, has donated a sum of Rs 5,000,000 to renowned NGO Jahandad Society for Community Development (JSCD) for distribution of food ration packs to needy families during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman MCB Bank, presented a cheque for the donation to Dr Hussain Jafri, Executive Member JSCD during a cheque handing over ceremony held at MCB House, Lahore. Ali Amir, Executive Member JSCD, Rehan Mujeeb, Program Manager JSCD and Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security and Marketing Group were also present at the occasion.

TECNO collaborates with TitTok

LAHORE -Globally acclaimed smartphone brand, TECNO has collaborated with TitTok for its #CamonShow challenge. Its goal is to boost the profile of newly launched Camon 15. It caused a stir on social media sites, receiving over 20 million views in just 3 days of its grand launch. TECNO’s brand ambassador, Mehwish Hayat gave a first go to the challenge. It later went popular among famous TikTokers, nationwide. Ms Hayat’s challenge encouraged the fans to showcase their acting skills and hidden potential.

General Manager, Creek Ma, said, “TikTok is widely used amongst millennials. However, TECNO with its customized product ideas has always tried to develop a connection with them. This alliance is yet another effort to engage the youth and provide them with the best quality products.”

Amblem School continuing online classes

RAWALPINDI-Amid the closure of all educational institutions across Pakistan till May 3, the Amblem School System, Sattlite Town, has started online classes. Principal of the school, Sonia Irum said that they are applying all modern teaching methodologies and relevant educational technologies to save students precious time in the wake of current lockdown position due to coronavirus throughout the country. She said that under guidance of Chairman Alamgheer Khan and Chief Executive Col (R) Murtaza Shah the Amblem School System is continuing online studies and every student from pre-school to matric, is engaged by respective teachers and mentors through active online teaching, assignments, tutorials and creative activities on daily basis.

Huawei releases its annual report

LAHORE-Huawei has released its 2019 Annual Report, detailing a solid business performance. The company’s global sales revenue in 2019 rounded off at USD$123 billion, up 19.1% year-on-year; its net profit reached USD$9 billion; and its cash flow from operating activities topped USD$ 13.1 billion, up 22.4% year-on-year. As part of a long-term, ongoing investment in technological innovation and research, Huawei invested 15.3% of its 2019 revenue – or approximately USD$18.8 billion – back into R&D. Its total R&D spend over the past decade now exceeds USD$85.9 billion.