Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department (EPD), Muhammad Rizwan has urged the people to take all precautionary measures to avoid dengue. According to a handout on Thursday, he directed the anti-dengue squad to remain alert and carry out their work with utmost professionalism as the season of dengue had started. The minister said that it was very important to stop the dengue larvae growth and appealed to the public to guard themselves against mosquito bite by using repellent sprays and disposing of old tyres, used bags, other trash including used shopper bags, empty plastic bottles, etc from their homes and areas. “People must drain the water from fountains and swimming pools in their homes”.