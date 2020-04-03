Share:

The federal cabinet has on Friday approved to appoint the Pakistan Army in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the provincial government of KP had asked for the Pakistan Army’s deployment to help the civil administration.

The request was approved by the federal cabinet through a circulation summary.

Earlier, Pakistan has reported 35 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 2,458.

928 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 783 in Sindh, 311 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 190 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 169 in Balochistan, 68 in Islamabad and nine in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 126 patients have recovered in the country while 10 are in critical condition.