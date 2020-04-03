Share:

ISLAMABAD - Emily Atack has admitted she feels lonely while self-isolating and would ‘give anything to have a row with a husband right now’. The actress, 30, told that the current situation around the coronavirus pandemic is ‘bleak and miserable and awful’. She said: ‘I’m just trying to use it all as another way of showing myself that I can cope and that I am capable and I am brave and strong.

I think at times like this you’ve got to appreciate everything you have, but you know, I’d give anything to have a row with a husband right now.’

Emily added the crisis has made her not want to be alone and more thankful than ever of the support system she has around her. She said: ‘With everything that’s happened, it puts you in a different headspace with it all.’