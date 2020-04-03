Share:

ISLAMABAD - The capital city administration has asked the Muslim residents of the city not to gather in mosques to offer Friday prayers today as threat of coronavirus spread still persists in the country.

According to a notification issued by Auqaf Department Islamabad, the decision has been taken in consultation with religious leaders and in line with the government decision to ensure social distancing in the wake of coronavirus.

The government has asked Muslims to pray at home to keep themselves safe from the virus. Only three to five persons would be allowed to offer prayers at mosques.

On the other hand, the ICT administration inspected shops to ensure that essential commodities are being sold at prescribed price. Assistant Commissioner (Industrial Area) Islamabad conducted price checking of essential commodities in F-8 Markaz and adjoining markets.

Those outlets not complying with the official price lists were penalised with fines to the tune of Rs30,000 collectively. AC (City) inspected Utility Stores in Aabpara to check availability of essential commodities. The stores were found well stocked and customers were satisfied with the rates.

A team of ICT Administration carried out price checking at Fruit and Sabzi Mandi. During inspection, eight shopkeepers were fined Rs9500 collectively. AC (Shalimar) carried out price checking in sector G-10 and G-11. Shopkeepers who were selling essential commodities at exorbitant prices were fined Rs25000 collectively.

Meanwhile, Faizabad Chowk, 9th Avenue and Sabzi Mandi Chowk have been closed for general public to limit movement of people in the wake of coronavirus.