ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police on Thursday donated 250 bottles of blood for thalassemia patients to overcome shortage of blood as the flow of blood donations has declined due to lockdown in the city in the wake of coronavirus.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiiqar formally handed over these bottles to Chairman Red Crescent, Abrar ul Haq. Both of them also visited the Blood Donation Camp and Chairman Red Crescent thanked the personnel of Islamabad police for donating blood.

The IGP said that such cooperation should continue and others should also come forward for donating blood as Islamabad police have set an example for them.

He said that thalassemia patients were facing shortage of blood due to lockdown in the country and it was an honour for the force to participate in such life-saving activity.

He said that Islamabad police would continue participation in such activities as it stands with people in this critical hour.

Thalassemia is a blood disorder passed down through families (inherited) in which the body makes an abnormal form or inadequate amount of hemoglobin. Hemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. The disorder results in large numbers of red blood cells being destroyed, which leads to anemia.