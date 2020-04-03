Share:

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail here on Thursday reviewed the necessary arrangements at the 1200-bedded Isolated Centre established for the corona virus confirmed patients at Expo Center Karachi.

The Isolation Center was formally inaugurated by the volunteers, in the presence of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh Minister of Health Dr Azra Pichoho and other notables, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The Sindh Governor reviewed the arrangements and facilities and highly appreciated the availability of essential medicines and equipment for the coronavirus patients.

It is worth mentioning here that Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has played a significant and vibrant role for release of funds from the federal and provincial governments as well as for provision of medicines and installation of RO Plant at the Isolation Center.

The Pakistan Army has worked alongside the government to build this Isolation Facility where only confirmed coronavirus patients will be treated while thousands of volunteers have enrolled themselves to serve at the center.

Besides, general isolation facility, the ICU is also available at the Isolation Center. On this occasion, the Governor said,”The purpose of formal opening of this center by the volunteers is to acknowledge their services.” He said,”The medical staff and volunteers are the front line force in the war against the corona virus.” Imran Ismail also praised the spirit of the Pakistan Army for contribution in establishing the Isolation Center.

The Sindh Governor said that the Field Isolation Center would be operational till the complete elimination of the coron virus from the country. He said,”The cooperation of federal and provincial governments, Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other organizations in the fight against coronavirus is exemplary.”

“The federal government is determined to fight corona with all its available resources and full force,” he added. He said”Welfare organizations and donors would have to come forward to keep the Field Isolation Center fully functional for a long period of time.”

The Governor of Sindh further added that the center was developed in accordance with the World Health Organization’s recommended safety standards where video calling facilities were arranged for the patients and there was a separate admission facility for doctors and patients. He further said that he was satisfied with the arrangements made at the center.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Pachoho said that the Sindh government was providing all possible assistance and support to this Isolation Facility. He also announced to provide 5000 protective clothing for the Isolation Facility. Secretary Akhtar Mir and prominent social activist Ansar Burney were also present on the occasion.

Governor Sindh meets

DG Rangers Sindh

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday met Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari at the Governor’s House here.

They discussed the obtaining law and order situation in the Sindh province, measures to control the coronavirus, efforts of law enforcement agencies, especially those of Sindh Rangers and other issues of mutual interest, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the entire nation and the Pakistan Army, Rangers and police are united in war against the coronavirus. The role of Sindh Rangers in lockdown situation across Sindh was very important and the force was playing an excellent part to protect the people from the coronavirus, he added.

Director General Rangers Sindh, Maj. Gen. Umar Ahmad Bukhari said that all out efforts were being made to ensure implementation of government’s directives about containing the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Sindh receives donation of sanitizers

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday received donation of hands sanitizers worth Rs 10 million from Mohsin Pardesi, official of a private company, at the Governor’s House here.

The Sindh Governor also met with, Chairman of a private television channel, Haji Mohammad Iqbal at the Governor’s House here, said a spokesperson to the Governor. Member of the Sindh Assembly Halim Adil Sheikh was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said that the role of the philanthropists in the fight against coronavirus was very important. Providing ration to the public in the lockdown situation was among the priorities of the government, he added.

He said that this was a war for all of us and it could be won by unity, therefore it was very important to take precautionary measures for protection against coronavirus and also created awareness among masses in this regard.