Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez really got the special treatment when they were allowed the sole use of a gym in Miami during the coronavirus lockdown. While it has been closed to the rest of the public in a bid to maintain social distancing measures, the fitness loving couple made sure they didn’t go without. 50 year old J-Lo turned her outing into something of a fashion statement as she stepped out in a red crop top and patterned leggings. She was seen emerging out of the backdoor along with A-Rod, 44, who was dressed all in black having apparently been given special dispensation.