ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemned the racist Hindutva Supremacist Modi government’s continuing attempts to illegally alter the demography of occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, he said altering the demography of the territory is violation of all international laws and treaties. The Prime Minister said that new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 is a clear violation of the 4th Geneva Convention. He said timing of this latest illegal action is particularly reprehensible because it seeks to exploit the international focus on COVID19 pandemic to push forward BJP’s Hindutva Supremacist agenda.

Imran Khan urged the UN and international community to must stop India’s continuing violations of UNSC Resolutions and International law. He said Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in rejecting this latest Indian attempt to alter the demography of occupied valley. The Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to expose Indian state terrorism and it’s denial of the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

Pak rejects India’s ‘new law’ in Occupied Kashmir

Also, Pakistan on Thursday rejected India’s so-called new law designed to change held Kashmir’s demographic structure.

The foreign ministry said that the Indian action, a continuation of India’s illegal and unilateral steps since August 5, 2019, constitutes a violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan, and humanitarian norms.

“Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Government’s continued attempts to illegally change the demographic structure of held Kashmir,” a foreign ministry statement said.

Pakistan, it says, had been consistently sensitizing the international community about the Indian government’s designs for demographic change in held Kashmir to perpetuate India’s illegal occupation of the disputed territory, manifestly against the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the latest Indian action aimed at illegally changing the demographic structure of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The so-called “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020” is another illegal step by India to settle non-Kashmiris in held Kashmir by changing the domicile laws. This is a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention,” the foreign ministry said.

The Kashmiris, it said, had outrightly rejected the new law as “unacceptable.” Indeed, the Kashmiris will never accept such blatant usurpation of their fundamental rights and attempts to change their demography and distinct identity.

“The latest Indian action, at this moment of global health crisis, is particularly reprehensible as it seeks to take advantage of the international community’s focus on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and further advance BJP’s sinister, Hindvuta agenda,” it added.

The United Nations and the international community must take immediate cognizance of this Indian action, prevent India from changing the demography of the occupied territory, and hold India accountable for its persistent violations of international law, the statement said.

On its part, it said, Pakistan will continue to highlight India’s state terrorism in held Kashmir, and its denial of the fundamental freedoms and inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. “No matter what its tactics, India will never be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people. Nor will India succeed in its nefarious designs to subjugate the Kashmiris against their wishes,” it said.