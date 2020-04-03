Share:

ISLAMABAD - A man has been arrested for posing as a NAB officer and collecting funds to beat the coronavirus. He has been handedover to the Islamabad police, NAB said in a statement on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Arsalan, was going to people’s houses and claimed to be collecting funds for coronavirus relief. NAB is adhering to anti-corruption policy of chairman NAB, who pledged strict action against corrupt elements and eradication of corruptionimmediately after taking the responsibilities of Chairman NAB. NAB has arrested 11 fake NAB officials and handed over to police on the allegations of looting people. NABhas once again informed the people to immediately report to NABspokesman if any person telephones and make illegal demand by using thename of the bureau. Chairman NAB has strictly prohibited in writing the summoning of any accused/ witness by telephone. The summoningof any witness or accused if necessary, he should be called in writingand maximum efforts should be made to meet him on time and protect hisself-esteem and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.