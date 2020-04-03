Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday asked all political parties to jointly work for betterment of the people and provide them relief in current circumstances. Reviewing ration distribution at doorstep by All City Tajir Association, Akhtar also asked welfare organizations to adopt organized mechanism for ration distribution and provide the people at their doorstep rather than distributing at roads, said a spokesperson of KMC.

Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, All City Tajir Association head Khawaja Jamal Sethi, Chairman Hakeem Shah, Tahir Sarbazi representing Green Timber Market, Hyderi Market President Faraz Ahmed, Shoaib Baloch representing Lee Market, Jeweller Market Kharadar President Muhammad Shakir and Farooq Qaimkhani representing Karachi Youth Association and other tradrers leaders were also present on the occasion. Waseem Akhter said that business community had always came forward whenever the country faced crisis as the government cannot overcome situation alone. “Traders, Industrialists and investors should help the needy people in this difficult time,” he added. He also asked the welfare organizations to collect CNIC numbers of families while distributing rations and share the same with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation so that a family couldn’t be given rations twice within short span of time.

Through this process they would be able to provide essential commodities to more families, he added.

He said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is collecting data at UC level and would distribute ration though that data. He said that the residents and business community of the port city were playing their role, adding that the Karachiites were also seen helping the effectees of earthquake in the past.

Akhtar said that they have to help the people irrespective of their religion cast and creed.

The Mayor said that the local bodies representatives should be tasked for ration distribution as they were well aware of the needy people in thier areas.

He added that Khidmat e Khalq Foundation was going to distribute ration from the next week, adding that they had 12,000 wheat bags but it was not enough keeping in view demand of the city. The KMC would ensure that the ration is provided to the needy people only, he said.

He said that besides essential commodities, there was also need of medical equipment and asked the philanthropists to cooperate in this regard as well. He once again appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the needy people to overcome the current crisis.

All City Tajir Association President Hakeem Shah said that cooked food would be provided from Friday to give some sort of relief to the people.