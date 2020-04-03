Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr Sania Nishtar has said they have started receiving millions of SMS on 8171 for the twelve thousand cash grant under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program formally launched on Wednesday.

She said that this program was launched for the deserving families especially the daily wagers facing financial problems due to coronavirus.

The Special Assistant said the deserving families will be able to draw the cash grant from Wednesday next. She said transparency has been ensured in the program by using the technology based system. Sania Nishtar said we are ensuring there is no disruption in transportation of goods in order to ensure availability of essential commodities to the people. She said the decision to extend the partial lockdown till 14th of this month has been taken to avoid the spread of coronavirus.