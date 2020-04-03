Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Coordination Committee (NCCC) on Thursday decided to open work on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

The meeting held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair reviewed overall situation of coronavirus in the country.

The Prime Minister was apprised about the health condition of pilgrims, who had returned from Taftan. He was informed that many of those who contracted the disease have recovered now.

Following the decision to open work on CPEC projects, the construction industry will be opened from today (Friday), while PM Imran Khan will also announce a massive package for the construction industry to maintain the economic activity important to deal with the coronavirus challenge.

According to sources, the Prime Minister’s economic team has completed consultation on the relief package and an advisory has been issued to the provinces for the transportation of labour related to industry in this regard.

The committee also decided to issue an advisory regarding Friday prayer and Taraweeh, while the local administration will take decision keeping in view the situation.