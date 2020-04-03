Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the country does not need any Tiger Force; saying that the army and Police department are already there to serve the nation in hard times.

In his video statement issued here on Thursday, he said that although his party was ready to work with the government by pro­viding thousands of its volunteers in war against coronavirus, but was not willing to become the part of the Tiger Force constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Maulana Fazl regretted that the government was blaming the Tableeghi Jamaat for spreading the virus in the country, which, he said, was beyond his compre­hension; adding that the attitude of the government and state institutions towards religious groups was not positive.

He claimed that all the pres­sure was being exerted on mosques’ imams, as they were being arrested in large numbers on the pretext of preventing spread of Covid-19

JUI-F chief urged the govern­ment and state institutions to stop what he called their nar­row minded approach towards religious groups. He accused the government of provoking the religious groups so that they ut­tered something against the gov­ernment and could be held on these grounds.