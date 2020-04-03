Share:

LAHORE - The number of people infected from Coronavirus across the world has reached 938000, while over 47000 other died so far.

According to John Hopkins University of the United States, the death toll in the United States is now over 5000 while number of infected people has crossed two hundred thousand. In Spain, the death toll crossed 9000 whereas over one hundred thousand have been infected with the virus.

In Italy, death toll reached to over 13000, while over three thousand people lost their lives in Iran due to this pandemic.