KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch on Thurdsay said that OPDs were being closed immediately at all public and private hospitals in Gulshan-e-Hadid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In these hospitals, medical staff would be available to deal with the emergency only, this he said while presiding over a meeting held at the office of Deputy Commissioner of Malir, said a statement.

Deputy Commissioner Malir Shehzad Fazal Abbasi, DHO Malir Dr Ahmad Ali Memon and other departments officers were also present in the meeting. DHO Malir Dr Ahmed Ali Memon informed about the confirmation of five corona positive cases in District Malir.

The meeting was briefed that two patients in Landhi and three corona positive cases in Gulshan-e-Hadid were present. Murtaza Baloch directed for immediate closure of OPDs at all public and private hospitals in Gulshan-e-Hadid and it was further decided that three persons, including a doctor would remain present at these hospitals of Gulshan-e-Hadid.

Doctors and para-medical staff would remain present in the hospitals of Gulshan-e-Hadid to handle only the emergency. The Minister urged the people of Malir district that due to increase of the cases of coronavirus from local transmission in Karachi, the people should stay at homes adopting social distance.

He further said that the people should cooperate with the Sindh government to fully implement the lockdown.