Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf s (PTI) core committee to meet today.

The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister House in the evening. Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting will review the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Government economic team will give briefing on domestic economic situation during the meeting.

Sources also informed that consultation will be held on government decision to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will also review measures taken by the government to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Sources said that consultation on reopening China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will be held during the meeting while a briefing will be on the construction industry relief package.