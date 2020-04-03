Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government’s resolve to provide all facilities to medical staff, who are actively engaged in treating coronavirus-affected patients under testing times, is stronger than ever.

Addressing a high-level meeting here on Thursday, he said Pakistan is facing different circumstances compared to rest of the world, as the country is also fighting a decisive war against poverty and unemployment.

He expressed confidence that the government will take further effective steps against coronavirus after minutely observing the steps taken by other countries against the pandemic. PM emphasized that the government will ensure dispensation of accurate data about coronavirus situation to all stakeholders concerned. The meeting also decided to form a research committee, which would prepare and present its recommendations to the National Coordination Committee to cope with coronavirus. The meeting also accorded an approval regarding grant of additional one-month salary to all doctors and paramedical staff, engaged in treating patients in the Federal Capital.

The NDMA Chairman gave an updated briefing to the prime minister about government’s measures to provide medical facilities, including Corona kits, and ventilators, to the hospitals.