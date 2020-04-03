Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit National Command and Operation Center today.

In a tweet, the special assistant said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would accompany him on the occasion.

She said that civil and military leadership was fully determined to save the people of Pakistan from spread of coronavirus,moreover, the nation would stand united to defeat the menace.