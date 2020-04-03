Share:

Rawalpindi - Waris Khan Policeon Thursday registered a case against two women on charges of thrashing a female duty medical officer and other paramedics in Corona Filter Ward of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

The both accused woman have also been arrested by police but later were released by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Waris Khan after obtaining personnel surety, according to details.

According to sources, a woman had brought her daughter from Bahria Town Phase 4 to BBH Corona Filter Ward in an ambulance and insisted doctors for conducting her coronavirus test.

They added the doctors conducted test and declared the girl as coronavirus negative and advised her to go home. However, the mother of girl started arguing with DMS Dr Faiza and other medics to admit her daughter and treat her as coronvirus patient.

The lady got infuriated when doctors refused to admit her daughter and tortured DMS Dr Faiza, X-Ray Technician and a securityguard, according to details.

Police were called by the administration which arrested both mother and daughter and shifted them to police station.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar told The Nation that police booked the lady and her daughter under section 353 (Interference into official matters) of Pakistan Penal Code. He said the women were released against personal surety bonds and a court of law will conduct their trial.