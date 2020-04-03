Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to set up a relief fund to support the deserving people in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, issued by the party on Thursday, the PPP parliamentarians and leaders would deposit donations in the fund.

The release said that PPP Central Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari had written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a permission to set up the fund.

The PPP has requested the ECP to exempt the fund from binding of provision of donors’ details. The letter has referred to the corona fund, announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, which has been exempted from provision of details of the donors.