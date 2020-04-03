Share:

The Punjab government on Friday disbursed an amount of Rs 1.46 billion amongst the 170,000 needy people under Insaf Aid Programme amid coronavirus outbreak.

Announcing the transfer of money among needy families at the time of coronavirus lockdown in the province, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that they have disbursed the amount within 24 hours to the families.

“Rather than mere announcing, we have implemented the measures to provide relief to masses,” he said, adding that the humanity could only be served through concrete efforts rather than showing-off relief measures.

The chief minister said that the government has allocated an amount of Rs 10 billion under the aid programme and 2.5 million families would be facilitated through it.

“It will mainly provide relief to people working on daily-wages in the province,” Usman Buzdar said adding that it was the most transparent and speedy financial aid of the needy families.