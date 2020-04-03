Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said that the houses of all the Pakistani nationals arriving from abroad will be geo-tagged to tackle spread of Covid-19.

“All these citizens will also be screened to detect coronavirus,” he said.

Observing social distancing is vital for defeating coronavirus, the chief minister said.

He said this during a visit to a quarantine center set up at Cadet College in Dina Tehsil of Jhelum here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhelum Saif Anwar Jhappa, assistant commissioners, and officers of health department received the chief minister and others upon their arrival.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister said Punjab government has taken timely measures to cope up with coronavirus. Punjab government first of all initiated steps on January 3rd to deal effectively with coronavirus and control room has also been set up in health department.

He said all those Pakistani nationals having foreign travel history would not only be screened but their house would also be tagged for a rapid response in case of any emergency.

He said the public should maintain social distancing to save lives of each other.

“We can defeat coronavirus only with full cooperation of the masses,” he said.

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar said the fight against corona would be fought by the nation with unity and the winning the war is only the option for us.

He also inspected different sections of the 12-bed quarantine centre and expressed his satisfaction over health facilities being provided to patients.

Earlier, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood and DC Jhelum Saif Anwar Jhappa briefed CM that so far 28 coronavirus positive patients were detected in Jhelum. “The government has made arrangements to put some 552 patients in isolation,” they said.

They added a total of 1327 citizens arrived in Jhelum from foreign countries and all have been screened by the health authorities.

Following directions of Regional Police Officer Dr Suhail Habib Tajik, District Police Officer Jhelum had made tight security arrangements on the occassion.