LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to prepare lists of all those persons who participated in Tableeghi Ijtamaas held in other provinces and also in foreign countries.

The decision was taken at a meeting, jointly chaired by Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat and Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan, held to review coronavirus situation and administrative affairs in the province.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and other officers.

The Chief Secretary directed all administrative officers to submit lists of participants of Tableeghi Ijtamaas held in other provinces and those held in foreign countries. The meeting was briefed that screening of all members of Tableeghi Jamaat had almost been completed.

The meeting also decided to allow keeping milk shops open till 8pm, use of mobile vans of departments of Livestock and Social Welfare for screening of people and to make hospitals OPDs functional for treatment of diseases other than coronavirus as well.

The Chief Secretary said that the decision to allow opening of milk shops till 8pm was taken to facilitate the people and to prevent financial loss. He also issued directions to divisional commissioners to keep coordination with dealers of pulses to maintain prices of the commodity.

The IG Punjab said that policemen, wardens and other staff performing duties in connection with coronavirus must be screened for the disease. He mentioned that during shifting of prisoners from one district to other the concerned administrations should remain in contact. He asked regional police officers to ensure prompt response to ‘threat alerts’ issued by agencies.

The senior member board of revenue (SMBR) told the meeting that as many as 97 lac applications have been received so far under Insaf Imdad Programme.