LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced to set up ten more corona telemedicine helpline centres all over Punjab. The Governor made this announcement after inaugurating corona telemedicine helpline centre at Sialkot through video link at Governor House Lahore on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor said that number of corona telemedicine centres in Punjab had reached 23. “Today, I am also announcing to establish ten more corona telemedicine centres to guide the people about prevention from corona at their homes, and if need be, more such centres will also be established,” he said and added that people not only from Punjab but also from entire Pakistan and abroad could contact the doctors by calling at 0304-1112101 round the clock and they would be treated properly and given advice and guidelines regarding anti-coronavirus measures.

Sarwar said that 50,000 people had so far taken guidance from these telemedicine centres. “We will not leave the masses in this difficult time and we are with them. Pakistan Army’s role in fighting corona is also exemplary.”, he said. Sarwar reiterated that those coming out their homes frequently and unnecessarily were not exposing themselves to corona threat but also posing danger to the others as well. Governor said that under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the present government was taking effective and comprehensive public safety measures against corona, besides utilizing all resources to provide free ration to the poor families.

Later, the Governor visited the city areas including Jail Road, Gulberg, Barkat Market, Liberty and Hussain Chowk, and also talked to jawans of Pakistan Army and Police performing duties at various cordoning and checking points. On this occasion, the Governor, who was roaming without a protocol, said that Pakistan Army, Punjab Police and other security agencies were pride of the nation being at the frontline in the 0times of trial.