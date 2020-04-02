Share:

Stock market gains 1277 points

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 30,782.67 points as compared to 29,505.57 points on the last working day with the positive change of 1277.10 points (4.33 %). A total of 311,585,875 shares were traded compared to the trade of 193,711,949 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 10.392 billion as compared to Rs 6.694 billion during last trading day. As many as 366 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market Thursday, out of which 312 recorded gain and 47 sustained losses whereas the share prices of 7 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 29,537,500 shares and price per share of Rs 11.78, K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 20,586,500 and price per share of Rs 2.80 and Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,039,500 and price per share of Rs 9.74. Mari Petroleum recorded maximum increase of Rs 71.29 per share, closing at Rs 1021.95 while Wyeth Pak LtdXD was runner up with the increase of Rs 55.33 per share, closing at Rs 794.93.

OGDCL staff donates 2-day salary to Corona Fund

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Oil and Gas Development Company Limited employees have donated their two-day salaries to the PM’s Relief Fund established to help the people affected by the corona virus. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer OGDCL Shahid Saleem Khan has handed over the cheque of 5.3 million rupees to Nadeem Babar, Special Assistance to Prime Minister for PM’s Relief Fund. The MD/CEO OGDCL said that OGDCL management and employees believe that they all have to fight against this pandemic together.

Forex reserves reach $17.38b

KARACHI (APP): Total liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country stand at 17.388 billion dollars, said State Bank of Pakistan. According to SBP’s weekly statement issued here on Thursday, the foreign reserves held with State Bank reached $11,185.6 million and the net foreign reserves with commercial banks were $ 6,201.9 million. During the week ending March 27, SBP reserves decreased by $804 million to $11,185.6 million. This decline is attributed primarily to government external debt payments, that amounted to $441 million, and other official payments.