LAHORE - Scores of doctors and paramedics attacked Services Hospital Medical Superintendent office on Thursday to protest against ‘not giving personal protective equipment’ to healthcare providers. The management, however, accused the healthcare providers of resorting to vandalism following inquiry against marking fake attendance.

Led by Young Consultants Association (YCA) President Dr Hamid Butt, dozens of healthcare providers stormed the Medical Superintendent (MS) office. The Admin Block was presenting unruly scenes of doctors and allied health staff attacking administrative doctors with batons, breaking window panes, furniture and fixture at the health facility. The protestors accused the administration of not giving PPEs to the allied health staff. Police high ups reached the hospital and disbursed the protesters. Young Doctors Association (YDA) distanced itself from the sad incident at the time when the nation was fighting a war against coronavirus.

The hospital management said that the doctors and allied health staff resorted to vandalism following initiation of inquiry into marking of fake attendance. Some paramedics were working at official residences of some office bearers of YNA, the MS said, adding, these paramedics were marking fake attendance. He said that an inquiry had been initiated to probe marking of attendance without coming to the hospital to perform duty. He said that a complaint had been submitted with a local police station for registration of an FIR against the culprits. Punjab Health Department has sought detailed report from the hospital administration.