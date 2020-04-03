Share:

SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Thursday said that anyone violating the government-imposed lockdown would face legal action. He said that steps had been ensured across the Sukkur on following the direction given by government regarding a full-fledged lockdown from 12-3 p.m to restrict the Friday congregations. On Friday, the commissioner Sukkur said that all kinds of business activities would also remain suspended during the 12-3 p.m time period.

The commissioner had appealed the people of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to keep their Juma congregation limited to five people, only the mosque’s imam, muazzin, khadim, and two others would congregate for Friday prayers owing to the threat of coronavirus, said Mahesar.