FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has developed hand and surface sanitizer as per standards of World Health Organization (WHO) in order to provide the international standards sanitizer to the public so they can fight against coronavirus. The step was taken on the directives of UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf. Anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitizer was developed by Departments of Bio Chemistry (Molecular Care) and Chemistry UAF. It can be used for hands as well as for surface also.

The people can get the sanitizer from UAF’s main gate and Molecular Care Collection Centre opposite the Institute of Business Management Sciences Jail Road from 10 am to 3 pm. UAF experts said that the sanitizer was developed as per WHO standards in which high quality chemicals were used. They said that sanitizer works as tool to fight the coronavirus.

They said that substandard hand sanitizer can develop the health hazards including allergy. Therefore, we have to use the WHO standard sanitizer. They said that the people must use the anti-bacterial and anti-viral sanitizer.

They said that only anti-bacterial sanitizers were available in the market, whereas UAF developed sanitizer is anti-viral.