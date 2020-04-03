Share:

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution late Thursday calling for increased global solidarity and international cooperation against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The resolution, which was prepared by Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, Indonesia, Liechtenstein and Ghana and sponsored by 188 countries, was unanimously approved in the 193-member assembly.

It is the first UN resolution on the outbreak, coming after the number of coronavirus cases surpassed one million worldwide.

The need for assistance to the poor and the most affected countries was emphasized in the resolution, which also underscored the devastating effects of COVID-19 on societies and its serious disruption to economies, global travel as well as trade.

The resolution also highlighted the need to respect human rights and oppose any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in the response to the coronavirus.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China in December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 181 countries and regions.

Data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections surpassing 1 million with more than 53,000 deaths and over 211,000 recoveries.