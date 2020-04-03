Share:

The Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Friday that the unity is key to win the war against coronavirus as Punjab government has complete control over the situation.

In a statement, the minister said that the administration has kept close eyes on the administrative preparations and working day and night.

“On the directions of the CM Punjab Usman Buzdar kits and research on the preparation of vaccine being carried out,” he said adding that people should follow the restriction on Juma congregations.

He said over 10 million people have been registered for relief funds while zakat funds have been released 0.17 million families.